Nantwich CC flying start continues with weekend double success

Nantwich Cricket Club’s flying start to the season continued as the first team had another weekend of double success at Whitehouse Lane.

Put into bat by skipper Ray Doyle (pictured), Oxton CC looked set for a decent total as Henry Dobson (66) helped them reach 132-2.

But Jason Foulkes (4-25) and Scott Wardley (2-17) combined to help bowl the visitors out for 155.

There was an early wobble in the Nantwich reply as Doyle and Ali Chughtai were dismissed cheaply.

But Jake Pearson (59) enjoyed partnerships of 57 with Luke Robinson (29) and 77 with Spencer Byatt (45no) to see the Dabbers home.

Nantwich have now won all four of their opening games in the Cheshire County League’s Premier Division.

And on Sunday, they progressed to the second round of the Cheshire Cup with a thumping win over Northwich CC.

Debutant Simon Mugava made 72 after Nantwich were put into bat and compiled 258-7 from their 40 overs.

Ben Wright (41) and Robinson (45) kept the scoreboard ticking over.

In reply, visiting opener Prasanth Prasannan produced some early fireworks, smashing 58 from only 23 balls.

But after Foulkes had him caught behind, Northwich collapsed and Robinson took 4-6 from only 13 balls as the visitors were bowled out for 128.

There is another big weekend at Whitehouse Lane in store as the Dabbers welcome Bowdon CC in the Cheshire County League on Saturday (midday start) and then have an ECB National Club Championship clash with crack Birmingham League side Smethwick CC on Sunday (1pm start).

All spectators are welcome and the bar will be open on both days.

The Nantwich second team also enjoyed a fine win on Saturday when they travelled to Marple.

After putting the home side into bat, wickets were hard to come by for Nantwich and Marple finished on 226-5 from their 50 overs, with Denny Morgan’s 2-42 making him the pick of the Nantwich attack.

In reply, the Dabbers lost Jakob Jordan early but Owen Silvester (33), Ben Wright (74) and Nick Bentley (44) steadied the ship before Sam Cork (37no) and Max Hassall (12no) saw Nantwich home with five balls to spare.

And the third team made it a Saturday clean sweep with an 18-run victory at Blythe CC.

Put into bat, Nantwich were struggling at 65-6 but an unbroken stand of 74 between Robert Howell (38no) and Arthur Bate (32no) saw them finish on 139-6 from their 40 overs.

Adam Darlington then led the way with the ball, claiming 4-11 from his eight overs as Nantwich bowled out the home side for 121.

In the Cheshire Women’s Cricket League First Division, Nantwich made it two wins from two fixtures as they saw off Chester Boughton Hall by 38 runs.

Having elected to bat, Madi Hudson (53) and Grace Michell (28) put on 82 for the first wicket.

And although the home side had to settle for 133-7 from their 40 overs, it was enough to set up the victory as Grace Carter and Bethan Hughes claimed three wickets apiece in Chester’s total of 95 all out.