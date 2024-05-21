Nantwich residents warned amid rise in “purse dipping” incidents

Cheshire Police are urging people to be vigilant after a number of “purse dipping” incidents in Cheshire East.

During the past few weeks there have been three incidents where people have reported their purses stolen from their bags.

These include incidents in Crewe, Wilmslow and Handforth, where purses were taken from handbags left in shopping trolleys at various supermarkets.

Chief Inspector Andy Baker, of Cheshire Police, said: “As we see the return of warmer weather, with more people out and about, we have sadly seen a rise in opportunistic thieves on the lookout for an easy way to make criminal gains.

“These criminals can be incredibly good at distracting you and using other methods to steal your belongings, so you may not even realise the crime has taken place.

“This is why we are encouraging everyone to be vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

“If you would like some extra reassurance, please pop into your local police station where we will be able to supply you with purse bells to attach to your purse or wallet.

“These are a really useful tool which will help to alert you to any potential theft.”

Police advise people to take simple precautions to deter opportunistic thieves:

– Carry your purse in a zipped-up bag, and always keep the bag close to you and where you can see it

– Attach an audible alarm to your purse/wallet, such as purse bells

– Never leave your bag in a shopping trolley or basket

– Avoid withdrawing large amounts of money if not necessary

– Be aware of people around you, following you, or getting too close to your person and your belongings

Anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously around others or has any information about incidents of this nature is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101.