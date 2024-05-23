Motorist injured after A49 smash at Tarporley

A motorist was injured after a two-vehicle crash closed the busy A49 in Tarporley.

Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to the scene on Forest Road at around 7.40am yesterday (May 22).

Two fire appliances from Northwich and Winsford, and the major rescue unit from Winsford were sent.

The two-vehicle road collision closed the A49 in both directions while the incident was dealt with.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters released one casualty from the vehicle into the care of ambulance personnel. Fire crews left the incident with the police.”