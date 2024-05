Nantwich Concert Band will be performing a special “Midsummer Music” concert in the town next month.

The band is joining forces with Nantwich Players Youth Theatre and Nantwich Junior Theatre Group for the performance on June 23.

It will take place in Nantwich Civic Hall and starts from 7pm.

Tickets are £8 and under 12s can attend for free. You will be able to pay on the door.

For more details visit www.nantwichband.co.uk