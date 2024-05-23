New Sunday Wine Club in Nantwich proves a hit

A new Sunday Wine Club has announced its next date after attracting many connoisseurs to its first get-together in Nantwich.

The event, hosted by The Cheshire Gentlemen, brought a French flavour to the Garden Room at 9 Mill Street restaurant, offering six different wines for guests to try.

‘An Essence of France’ took guests on a tasting journey around established and less well-known wine regions, showcasing a range of white and red wines from the Loire and Bordeaux to Luberon and Limoux.

Enthusiasts were also treated to a preview of wines from new winemakers currently unavailable in the UK, as well as little-known varieties set to take the wine world by storm.

The next event, ‘A Taste of Italy’ on June 30, will feature wines from across Italy, including Campania, Sardinia and Abruzzo, complete with interesting facts on their origins and engaging banter about their taste, flavour and aromas.

Rob Hardy, joint founder of The Cheshire Gentlemen with his husband Jonathan Welford, said: “We were delighted to take our guests on a journey through the French wine-growing regions.

“The positive response to our first event has been overwhelming and we’re excited to bring more unique wine-tasting experiences to Nantwich.”

The Nantwich couple are also behind a new venture – The Tiny Wine Shop – which offers a specially curated selection of wines online.

Jonathan added: “We’re now planning the next event, which will introduce some terrific Italian wines, plus some delicious snacks and nibbles.

“It’s not just about tasting wine – it’s about sharing stories, learning about different wine regions, and building a community of people who just love wine.

“It was great to local people from different backgrounds and with varying levels of wine knowledge making new friends while chatting about wine.”

For more information on upcoming events, visit cheshiregentlemen.co.uk