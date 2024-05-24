Nantwich firm Fabulosa expands with new warehouse

Nantwich fragrance-led firm Fabulosa has acquired a new 25,000 sq ft warehouse as it continues to expand.

The firm, which manufactures fragranced household products, will benefit from additional warehouse space next to its existing premises.

The new site will allow for increased stockholding, supporting Fabulosa’s aims to grow its global sales.

The business is also exploring production facilities overseas.

The company has also secured a listing in Coles, the biggest retailer in Australia, with an introductory range which will significantly increase Fabulosa’s reach.

Adam Burnett, Global Brand Director at Fabulosa, said: “Demand for our brand continues to surge, and based on the success we have achieved to date through export, there is great potential to develop this channel even further.

“It’s hugely exciting to witness the growing appetite for our products on a global scale.

“Having the right infrastructure in place is crucial to meeting our overseas objectives, and substantially increasing our warehousing capacity is the first step in our next phase of growth.

“This investment places us in a strong position to increase our trade partner network and penetrate new markets.”

Fabulosa focuses on alternative lifestyle sectors in the cleaning sector as well as home fragrance (candles, wax melts and diffusers), shoe and trainer care, personal (bath and body), and surface care, air care, laundry care, car care and garden care.

The brand has a presence in leading European retail chains in 3,000 locations across the continent.

Since then, the firm has launched in Middle Eastern and North African markets.