Nantwich Pirates FC complete league and cup double

Nantwich Pirates have clinched the Crewe Regional Sunday League Division One championship following their 3-1 away victory against Prince of Feathers, writes Jonathan White.
It was the final match of the 2023/24 season and completed a successful period for the Pirates who won the Crewe & District FA Sunday Vase in April.
The Pirates are now promoted and will play the 2024/25 season in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
Will Oakes ran through to give the Pirates the lead against Prince of Feathers.
Pirates doubled their lead when Liam Heyes-Porter converted a penalty kick.
Princes Feathers pulled a goal back in injury time with a splendid free kick into the top corner which gave visiting keeper Andy Field no chance.
But Pirates had the final word in the dying seconds when Nathan Cotterell found himself in space on the left and cut inside to net in the far corner to seal victory.
A Pirates spokesperson said: “A league and cup double caps off a brilliant year in which we had both the best attack and best defence in the league.
“Will Oakes finished the season as top scorer with Harry MacClennan top of the assist chart.
“The lads will now play in the Premier Division after promotion, a league Pirates will be familiar with after facing George, Winsford Over, Faddiley, Betley and Willaston White Star this season.”
Nantwich Pirates play their home matches at the Barony Park in Nantwich.
They are sponsored by Sureline Solutions, GMB Building Contractors, The Vine Inn, and i-go.life.
For further information relating to Nantwich Pirates, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090172865991
(Images by Ian Garnett)
Recent Comments