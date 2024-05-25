RSPCA Stapeley Fun Day will mark centre’s 30th anniversary

A Fun Day at RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Nantwich will mark the centre’s 30th birthday – and celebrate 200 years of the charity.

The event takes place at the London Road facility on June 15 and will coincide with similar events at RSPCA centres around the UK.

Animal lovers and families from Cheshire are invited to join in the celebrations on the “One Fun Day” from 11am until 4pm.

There will be a host of fun events including a dog show, children’s activities such as a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, bouncy castle, some old fashioned carnival games and archery.

The cattery and RHS Chelsea garden will be open for visitors and there will be wildlife tours of some of the facilities.

There will be stalls to explore and lots of refreshments available, and a tombola and a special anniversary raffle.

All money raised will go towards Stapeley’s animals, wild, domestic and exotic, and supporting the work of the local RSPCA branches – Crewe, Nantwich & District and Macclesfield, SE Cheshire and Buxton Branch.

The wildlife centre tours will start from 11.30am and will be every half hour until 3.30pm.

Organisers are still appealing for stall holders and if anyone is interested in taking part they are asked to email [email protected]

Lee Stewart , wildlife centre manager at Stapeley, said: “It’s incredible to think that our charity has been helping animals for 200 years – making us the oldest animal welfare charity in the world.

“This is such an amazing feat and one that we can’t wait to celebrate with our supporters old and new at our one fun day event at Stapeley – we have so much going on that day including a dog show and lots of fun entertainment.

“We know the day will be one to remember and we can’t wait for people to join us in our celebrations.

“Events like these are vital fundraising events for our centre and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals here at Stapeley.

“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals’ lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.

“It’s amazing really how far the charity has come since 1824 – when founding members of the charity met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then SPCA and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit the centre’s facebook page – the address for the event is RSPCA Stapeley Grange, London Road, Nantwich, Cheshire, CW5 7JW

Entry is £5 Adults, £2 children (Under 18) and free for under 5s.

To find out how you can join their million-strong movement for animals visit www.rspca.org.uk/200