Bunbury Village Day to stage “AQUA FEST” on June 8

in Bunbury / Village News May 26, 2024
Bunbury Village Day Aqua Fest

Bunbury Village Day AQUA FEST will take place on Saturday June 8.

Organisers are putting in place the final touches ready for the event which has been inspired by the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

RNLI groups from across Cheshire will be joining the event as well as volunteers from the Bunbury Water Mill which has an 830-year history and is today run as a charitable trust.

The day begins at 12.30pm with a parade featuring the City of Chester Bluecoat Band, the Earl of Stamford Morris Dancers, Rose Queens, Kings and attendants, an array of vehicles from super cars to scooters to tractors and water-themed characters including pirates, sailors and deep-sea divers.

Now in its 55th year, the day will include traditional and new features such as arena displays and games, a family of Alpacas, a well-stocked bar, BBQ, stalls, WI café, fairground rides and a 10-metre climbing wall.

An organiser added: “We will bring the day to a fabulous finale with some great local bands including Green Bullet who play a high energy mix of covers with influences ranging from punk through to blues and rock, as well as Bunbury’s very own The Lost Boys playing a range of Rock and Britpop, which we are sure will tempt everyone to have a bop.”

