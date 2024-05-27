Nantwich CC top league with fifth straight victory

Nantwich Cricket Club took sole possession of top spot in the Cheshire County League’s Premier Division with another emphatic win at Whitehouse Lane.

The 67-run victory over Bowdon CC means the Dabbers have now won their opening five league fixtures of the season.

Ray Doyle’s side had to dig deep for their latest success, having been reduced to 123-8 after being put into bat.

But a 65-run partnership between Jason Foulkes (41) and Jimmy Warrington (19) took them to 188 all out.

Earlier, Luke Robinson made 30 and Jake Pearson chipped in with 20.

While the target did not look overly imposing, the writing was on the wall for Bowdon when Jason Foulkes (2-29) and Phil Stockton (3-12) reduced them to 26-5.

There was some late Bowdon resistance but Mitchell Spencer and Simon Mugava picked up a couple of wickets apiece as the visitors were bowled out for 121.

On Sunday, though, the first team’s winning streak came to an end when they were knocked out of the ECB Club Championship by Smethwick CC.

After Doyle had won the toss and elected to field, a brilliant four-wicket spell from Jimmy Warrington helped bowl out the visitors for 184 and Nantwich looked on course to book a spot in the third round when they reached 117-2 in reply.

But the dismissal of Ali Chughtai for 55 triggered a collapse as Nantwich lost their last eight wickets for only 26 runs, giving the Birmingham League leaders a 41-run victory.

The second team’s good run of form continued as they cruised to a seven-wicket win at Alvanley CC on Saturday.

The home side chose to bat after winning the toss and were restricted to 156-6 from their 50 overs with Noah Birchall and Sam Cork collecting two wickets each and young Jackson Bentley picking up a couple of stumpings.

And Bentley (26no) shared an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 86 with the prolific Ben Wright (85no) as the Dabbers got home with 6.2 overs to spare.

The third team made it another Saturday clean sweep for Nantwich as they saw off Onneley CC 2nd XI by 47 runs.

Oliver Howell (61) and Luke Cosford (46) were the pick of the Nantwich batsmen as the home side made 196-6 after being put into bat.

And Cosford then shone with the ball, taking 4-11 as Alvanley were dismissed for 149.

Ethan McGregor picked up 3-24.

This Saturday, Nantwich seconds entertain Didsbury CC at Whitehouse Lane with the first team hosting Stockport Georgians CC in the Cheshire Cup second round the following day.

Saturday’s game starts at midday and Sunday’s match begins at 1pm – all spectators are welcome and the bar will be open on both days.

On Saturday, the first team go to Chester Boughton Hall for the ECB Premier Division fixture.