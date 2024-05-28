Applestump Records in Nantwich promotes more musicians

Nantwich independent music shop Applestump Records is throwing its support behind musicians performing in the town, writes Jonathan White.

And these include big names such as former Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder (pictured) in May next year.

Steve Cook, founder and owner of Applestump Records, first started helping promote musicians on his shop’s YouTube online video streaming channel.

The channel was launched last year and the sessions were recorded live inside his store on Barker Street.

Now Steve is helping promote performers at other venues and has booked Ben Ottewell from Gomez for St Mary’s Nantwich on Saturday July 20, Pictish Trail for The Crown on Friday October 25, and is bringing Shaun Ryder to Nantwich Town FC on May 4 next year.

Ben Ottewell, the singer-songwriter and lead guitarist and singer of much-loved band Gomez, is renowned for his distinctive vocals and mesmerising guitar skills.

Ben will perform beloved Gomez classics alongside selections from his acclaimed solo albums Shapes & Shadows, Rattlebag, and A Man Apart.

Electro-acoustic psych-pop wonder Pictish Trail will be bringing his solo tour to Nantwich. Support will come from Bubblewrap Collective’s My Name Is Ian.

Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder is hitting the road for a new, spoken word tour. He will be speaking at Nantwich Town FC for what promises to be a very special evening.

Steve said: “Having hosted so many local artists as part of our Applestump Sessions we decided to compliment these with in-store gigs for more established artists.

“In January we put on Bill Ryder-Jones and in April we had Bobby Lee.

“These were so much fun and really well attended, so the logical next step for me was to book some out-store gigs in venues with larger capacities than our little shop.

“Nantwich has such a variety of wonderful spaces that lend themselves to a host of different acts.

“We are very mindful of matching the right artist to the right space, hence Ben Ottewell in St Mary’s Church and Shaun Ryder at the Dabberdome for instance.

“In the record shop we are in the fortunate position of speaking to passionate music fans, record labels and artists on a daily basis so are able to target those artists people want to see.

“So far ticket sales have been encouraging and we have lots more in the pipeline, so watch this space there’s so much more to come.”

Steve also presents an alternative music show, ‘Like Clockwork’, every Tuesday evening from 8pm to 10pm on The Cat Radio.

Visit the Applestump Records shop on 12 Barker Street (Riley’s Garage Courtyard, or go to their website https://www.applestumprecords.com/