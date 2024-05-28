FEATURE: Ways to better manage your money in 2024

Money management is an important skill that we must always strive to keep honing, but the good news is managing our finances doesn’t need to be a daunting task.

Mostly, what we need to do is understand where our money comes from and track where it goes so we can create a plan we can stick to.

Here are a few tips we can use for creating a money management plan that works for us.

The first step towards effective money management always begins with a well-structured budget that’s compatible with your lifestyle.

To create your budget, you need to start by listing all income streams, from your salary to money you earn from side hustles and investments.

Next, you need to keep track of your expenses by using a spreadsheet to record all purchases.

Once you understand how your money flows you need to allocate it to different categories that should cover your essentials such as food and non-essentials like entertainment.

In the essentials category, you can include expenses you can’t go without such as food, utilities, and rent. These expenses must always be taken care of first in your budget before you spend money on anything else.

For the non-essentials category, you can include expenses like eating out, gambling, and other things like Netflix subscriptions.

Expenses in this category should be restricted to a certain percentage of your income that’ll allow you to cover essentials and save money.

After you set your allocated entertainment, or “fun money”, budget, don’t be scared to try and stretch these funds further.

You can look for free activities, spend time outside, or find ways of enjoying your favourite activities, but for less.

Once you’ve set up a budget that works for you, you need to start building up an emergency fund that’ll be your financial safety net.

This fund is supposed to cushion you from unexpected events that can dent your finances, such as retrenchments, family crises, and extended hospital stays.

To cover large and sudden expenses, you need to try to save up a sum that’ll be equivalent to three or six months’ wages or enough for expenses that’ll last you for that duration.

What’ll help you build your emergency fund are consistent contributions regardless of how small they seem.

Another thing that’ll help is controlling the amount you spend on small out-of-pocket expenses like takeout food and online shopping.

You also need to assess your investment strategy if you want to manage your money better and use safer methods like diversification to spread your money across different industries and asset classes.

The easiest way to do this is investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that allow you to put money in various top-performing companies.

Bonds are another safer investment that not only provides stability but also income as they pay interest over time.

Different institutions seek loans through bonds, the safest of these being governments and corporate entities.

Speaking of debt, managing it can do wonders for your finances which is why you need to approach it strategically so you can use it to your advantage.

One of the strategies you can utilise when dealing with debt is making sure you pay off everything with high interest first.

The usual culprits when it comes to high-interest debts are normally personal loans and credit cards.

If the debts you’re already paying off are too high, try to refrain from adding new debts on top of the current ones, especially if you’re planning on using that debt for unnecessary expenses.

The financial landscape today has become very complex due to technological developments.

To navigate this landscape, you must stay well informed by reading books on personal finance covering a vast range of topics so you can make prudent decisions.

Begin with setting a budget including your funds to cover necessities and your funds for entertainment, like wagering at non-gamstop sites.

Once your budget is in place, work on building up your emergency fund and then consider investing and paying off old debts.

You can also use the internet to get information from reputable finance newspapers and blogs that provide expert advice, insights, and practical tips.

There are also many webinars online that are hosted by reputable finance experts that you can attend.

At these events, you’ll be able to ask the host questions, and you’ll get to enjoy a more interactive learning experience.