13 hours ago
Police appeal after A500 crash leaves motorcyclist dead
13 hours ago
Paralympian Hynd thrills Nantwich pupils in school visit
2 days ago
Cheshire East briefing for Crewe & Nantwich election candidates
2 days ago
Nantwich CC top league with fifth straight victory
3 days ago
Police appeal to trace South Cheshire man missing for 10 days
banner-advert
banner-advert

Former Porsche boss takes over as Bentley Motors CEO

in Business May 28, 2024

Frank-Steffen Walliser is moving from Porsche to Bentley to take on the post of Chairman and CEO on July.

He will take over the Crewe-based luxury car maker after the recent departure of Adrian Hallmark.

Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, who’s responsible for the Brand Group Progressive comprising Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Ducati within the Volkswagen Group, said: “In Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley is getting an experienced engineer with distinct product and technology expertise and entrepreneurial experience who brought brand-defining models to the streets at Porsche, including the Porsche 918 Spyder.

“On Bentley’s ongoing path toward becoming the leading provider in the luxury segment, Frank-Steffen Walliser’s many years of experience and knowledge of the luxury segment will be invaluable.”

Frank-Steffen Walliser added: “I am approaching this job with great respect and looking forward to having a team in Crewe that has shown impressive performance over the last few years.

“The continuing transformation of the automotive industry will be a major task for Bentley as well, a task that I am happy to take on with the team.

“I am convinced Bentley will continue to set standards in the luxury segment in the future.”

After studying mechanical engineering with a focus on combustion engines and technology management, Frank-Steffen Walliser joined Porsche in 1995.

In 2010, the native of Stuttgart became the overall project leader responsible for the development of the future-oriented 918 Spyder super sports car.

Starting in 2014, he made a name for himself as Head of Motorsport before taking over management of the 911 and 718 product lines at the beginning of 2019.

Since 2022, he has been in charge of overall vehicle development at Porsche.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.