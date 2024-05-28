Police appeal after A500 crash leaves motorcyclist dead

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the A500 in Weston are appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

The incident happened near the Meremoor Moss roundabout at the junction with the A500 and the A531 at around 6.10pm on Saturday (May 25).

The collision involved an orange Kawasaki motorcycle which had collided with road furniture.

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man from Crewe, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since died.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with them.

Sergeant Russell Sime said: “We know there will have been plenty of other motorists in the area at the time of the incident so we are asking that any witnesses please contact us.

“The same goes for anyone who may have any dashcam footage of what happened.

“You can contact us via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or you can call 101, quoting IML-1832224.”