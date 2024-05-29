The 2nd annual Theodore William Gill Cup charity football match in Nantwich has helped raise funds in memory of a baby who died, writes Jonathan White.

The event, organised by parents Greg Gill and Charlotte Wilson in memory of baby Theodore who was born sleeping in April last year, raised more than £1,000.

There was a minute’s applause prior to kick-off for Theodore with the referee, players and mascots standing around the centre circle, followed by the release of blue balloons.

All players shirts featured ‘TWG FC in memory 26/04/2023’ on the front and ‘THEO’ on the back.

The team captains were Greg Gill (Red shirts) and Ryan Irvine (Blue shirts).

Red shirts beat Blue shirts 4-1 in a tight game.

Donations were collected at the front gate. There was also a cake stall, face painter and a bouncy castle.

All funds raised will be go to the ‘Lost Little Ones Meadow Suite Fund’ for the Meadow Suite, a dedicated suite and attached outside space on the labour ward at Leighton Hospital for parents suffering baby loss.

The Meadow Suite, which opened in September 2023, allows parents to stay together with their baby in a comfortable, non-clinical environment and provides an outside space where families can spend quiet time together away from the rest of the ward.

Charlotte Wilson said: “Thank you so much to all who played and came to join us, it was a fantastic turnout and we are so grateful for all of the support and donations for Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity Bereavement Suite.”

Donations to the Lost Little Ones Meadow Suite Fund can be made via the Tribute to Baby Theo website

(Pics of Theodore supplied by Charlotte Wilson with permission by the charity ‘Remember My Baby’)