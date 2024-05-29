Wistaston Village Fete 2024 to take place on June 15

The annual Wistaston Village Fete will take place on Saturday June 15 from 1.30pm, writes Jonathan White.

The event will be held at Wistaston Church Lane Academy on Church Lane.

The Fete will include the crowning of the Rose Queen, arena entertainment, stalls and games, tombola, hot food and drinks, doughnuts, ice cream, bouncy castle, fancy dress, classic cars, animal display by Wings & Things, and an Orbis outdoor adventure climbing wall.

Entry is by voluntary donatio, assistance dogs are the only dogs allowed on the school premises.

Organisers Wistaston Community Council said: “Join us for our annual Village Fete held at Wistaston Church Lane Academy on Saturday June 15, starting with a special parade from the school car park to help celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.

“The crowning of the Rose Queen will officially open the fete and we are very pleased to be joined this year by the Wistaston walking football team, the Morris dancers, Wings and Things who will be bringing along some furry/scaly friends and Orbis Outdoor Adventures Ltd with their 8m tall climbing wall suitable for children and adults aged over 4.

“There will be food and drink available to buy, charity and trade stalls, classic cars and arena acts.

“Not one to be missed, please save the date and share with friends.”

Wistaston Community Council are looking for new members to help organise their 2024 Wistaston village events: Wistaston Fete, Flower and Produce Show (17th August), Model Boat and Duck Race (7th September), Fireworks Display (2nd November), and Christmas Concert (6th December).

For further information visit https://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/ or email: [email protected]