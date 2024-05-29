1 hour ago
Works on Southern Gateway project in Crewe to begin in June
10 hours ago
Man charged with drink driving after Welsh Row incident
10 hours ago
Labour kick off election campaign in Crewe and Nantwich
1 day ago
Police appeal after A500 crash leaves motorcyclist dead
1 day ago
Paralympian Hynd thrills Nantwich pupils in school visit
banner-advert
banner-advert

Works on Southern Gateway project in Crewe to begin in June

in Environment / News / Politics May 29, 2024
Southern Gateway CGI - cycling and walking scheme in crewe

Works to improve access to Crewe town centre will continue in June as Cheshire East Council’s Southern Gateway project gets underway.

The Southern Gateway works aim to improve the route for pedestrians and cyclists from the south of Crewe into the town centre from High Street to the Lifestyle Centre.

The works should also improve the link from Mill Street/Oak Street/Vernon Way to Forge Street.

Highways works will begin on Monday June 10 with the scheme due for completion in early 2025.

The work will require High Street to be partially closed in phases from Cross Street to Vernon Way while the construction works take place.

Updates on the scheme’s progress will be provided through the council’s highways Twitter account at @CECHighways and also through its corporate social media channels.

For more information visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/southerngateway

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.