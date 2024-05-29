Works on Southern Gateway project in Crewe to begin in June

Works to improve access to Crewe town centre will continue in June as Cheshire East Council’s Southern Gateway project gets underway.

The Southern Gateway works aim to improve the route for pedestrians and cyclists from the south of Crewe into the town centre from High Street to the Lifestyle Centre.

The works should also improve the link from Mill Street/Oak Street/Vernon Way to Forge Street.

Highways works will begin on Monday June 10 with the scheme due for completion in early 2025.

The work will require High Street to be partially closed in phases from Cross Street to Vernon Way while the construction works take place.

Updates on the scheme’s progress will be provided through the council’s highways Twitter account at @CECHighways and also through its corporate social media channels.

For more information visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/southerngateway