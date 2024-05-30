Man cycling 1,080 miles for Dogs for Good stops off in Nantwich

A man cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats for charity “Dogs for Good” stopped off in Nantwich this week, where he met a fellow volunteer.

Graham Walker began his 1,080-mile journey last week to raise money for the charity which helps people with disabilities through the power of expertly trained dogs.

He made a pitstop in Nantwich at Caffe Nero, where he spoke to fellow Dogs for Good volunteer Diane and her dog Boris.

Graham started working with the charity last year, wanting to help those with dementia and raise awareness of the condition, after his dad passed away in 2017.

Along with his springer spaniel Betty, he now volunteers through the charity’s Dog Day programme, a collaboration with Alzehimer’s Scotland.

And he’s seen the positive impact of its work first-hand.

He said: “Seeing the pleasure that Betty brings to them and stories that they share makes every visit so worthwhile.”

Graham was keen to help more people access the charity’s life changing services, and having always wanted to cycle the length of the UK, the idea to raise money through a cycling challenge was sparked.

Graham added: “There’s so much negativity at the moment in everything and I think this has been a really positive thing.

“It’s been a great way to see a lot of the country from top to bottom – I’ve driven through a lot of these places before, but cycling through them is so different.

“It’s been an experience, the people I’ve met – from Cornwall to Nantwich so far – have been so friendly, so interested in what I’m doing and why Dogs for Good is such a brilliant charity.”

Graham’s journey is not over yet, but he’s already thinking about his next challenge.

“Next time, I’d like to walk it. And then I could take the dog with me!”

To donate to Graham’s fundraising campaign, visit his JustGiving page here.

You can find out more about Dogs for Good at https://www.dogsforgood.org/