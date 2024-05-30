Shavington Parish Council to stage series of D-Day 80 events

Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council is to host a series of events and activities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The initiatives aim to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of those who served during World War II while fostering community engagement and education.

The first is the D-Day Exhibition: Saturday 1 June, 11-5pm, and Sunday 2 June, 11-4pm.

The Parish Council invites residents to the D-Day Exhibition at the Village Hall on June 1-2.

Curated by local historian Mark Potts, the exhibition will feature compelling stories from the D-Day landings and other significant events from both World Wars.

This display promises to be an enriching experience for all ages. For more information, visit https://shavingtononline.co.uk/d-day-80-in-shavington-cum-gresty/

Then there is a D-Day Beacon Lighting Event on Thursday June 6, 2024.

This is at 9pm at St Mark’s Church field for a solemn Beacon Lighting ceremony in honour of those who served during D-Day.

The event will include the reading of the International Tribute, as well as poetry written by students from Shavington Primary School and Shavington Academy.

Additional community activities include:

• Commemorative Booklet: A booklet written by local historian Mark Potts, detailing the heroic acts of a local war hero Richard Pryce Hughes will be distributed to households and school children, ensuring that the legacy of their bravery is preserved for future generations.

• Student Interviews and Poetry Competition: Students from Shavington Academy and Shavington Primary school have been participating in an interview with local D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan. They have also created poems reflecting on the themes of courage and sacrifice. Selected poems will be displayed and some read at the Beacon Lighting event.

• Children’s Artwork and Reflective Poem: Children have been creating artwork and composing a collective poem to honour D-Day, which will also be showcased during the D-Day exhibition.

Sara Randle, parish council spokesperson, said: “These activities and events reflect our commitment to honouring the past while educating and engaging our community in meaningful ways.

“We look forward to coming together to commemorate this significant historical milestone.”

For more information on all events and initiatives, visit the website or contact the Parish Council office.

Funds have been donated by Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council and Cheshire East through the Levelling Up Funding programme.