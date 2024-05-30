Why might Bank of England delay rate cut until August?

Recently, UK services inflation was significantly higher than expected due to a variety of annual price increases.

Although this spike shouldn’t be overemphasized in terms of its long-term impact, it does lower the probability of a rate cut by the Bank of England in June.

Instead, a rate cut in August now seems more likely.

What Caused the Surge in UK Services Inflation in April?

The latest inflation data for April indicates that the likelihood of the Bank of England cutting interest rates in June has diminished.

This is primarily due to the higher-than-expected services inflation, which is a crucial indicator for the Bank.

Services inflation came in at 5.9%, which was well above the consensus expectation of 5.4%.

It also exceeded the Bank of England’s own forecast of 5.5% and its previous estimate of 5.6%.

This discrepancy was anticipated because annual price hikes at the start of the financial year often cause volatility.

A similar surprise occurred last April, driven by an unusual and significant increase in rents.

Last year, this spike was linked to social rents, which the Office for National Statistics updates quarterly.

This connection explains much of the unexpected rise in inflation this year, but there were also considerable month-on-month increases in various other service sectors.

How Does April’s Inflation Data Affect the Bank of England’s Rate Cut Decision?

It’s important to note that this spike in inflation is largely due to one-off annual price adjustments.

It doesn’t provide much insight into the longer-term inflation trend.

Last year, the market misinterpreted the April figures, mistakenly believing that the UK faced a more severe inflation problem than other economies.

It’s crucial not to make the same mistake this year, and the figures for May are expected to be more stable.

Looking at inflation more broadly, it is anticipated that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) will fall below target when the May data is released and will hover around 2% for the rest of the year.

April’s data showed a decrease in headline CPI to 2.3%, down from 3.2% in March.

This reduction should be supported by an expected further decrease in household energy bills in July and potential limited disinflation in food and core goods.

How Might Inflation Trends Evolve in the Coming Months?

These inflation figures are not a significant game-changer for the Bank of England, which may view the data as more noise than signal.

However, analysts believe it reduces the likelihood of a rate cut at the June meeting, despite the Bank of England receiving another set of data before making its decision.

While a June rate cut cannot be entirely ruled out, the Bank of England’s internal committee is visibly divided.

With very few public statements from its members, predicting the outcome of their votes is challenging.

Nonetheless, today’s data supports the long-held view that the first rate cut is more likely to occur in August.

This would give the Bank of England an additional inflation report to better assess the underlying trend.

What Does the High Services Inflation Mean for Consumers?

For the average consumer, this means that interest rates are likely to remain stable at least until August.

If you’re considering taking out a loan or mortgage, it’s worth keeping an eye on these developments.

Higher inflation in the services sector can also mean that prices for various services, such as rent, dining out, and other service-related expenses, might remain elevated for a while.

As everyone looks ahead, it’s important to monitor the May inflation figures.

If the data aligns with expectations and shows more stability, it will reinforce the likelihood of a rate cut in August rather than June.

This stability is expected as the annual price adjustments that caused the April spike should not repeat.

Moreover, a potential decrease in household energy bills in July and limited disinflation in food and core goods could further ease the inflationary pressures.

This would provide some relief to households and support the broader expectation of a headline CPI around 2% for the remainder of the year.

Conclusion

In summary, the unexpectedly high services inflation in April has lowered the chances of a rate cut by the Bank of England in June.

However, this does not signal a long-term trend, as much of the inflation increase is due to one-off annual adjustments.

The Bank of England is likely to wait for more stable data in the coming months before making a decision, with August now being the more likely timeframe for a potential rate cut.

This cautious approach aims to ensure that any policy changes are based on a clearer understanding of the inflationary trends and economic conditions.

(pic under free licence by www.rawpixel.com)