Reaseheath football coach makes Seniors World Cup squad

A sports coach for Reaseheath College in Nantwich who has played against David Beckham has landed an England spot for the Seniors World Cup in Thailand!
Steve Jones, former Crewe Alex and Nantwich Town star, will fly out to Bangkok to join the England squad for the prestigious tournament.
Steve, a Northern Ireland international with 30 caps, boasts a successful career in professional football since the age of 16, after being signed by Blackpool under the management of Sam Allardyce.
As well as Crewe, he played for Burnley during their Premier League promotion, and even competed against Beckham at Old Trafford during the World Cup 2006 qualifier.
In the past 12 months, Steve has brought his expertise to play as part of the NAR Kollective, a Nantwich-based sports company which is a partner in enhancing the training and learning experience for Reaseheath’s sports students.
NAR Kollective works with students enrolled in the college’s Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development.
Steve said: “I’m fortunate to work with such a talented team at Reaseheath College.
“The students here are a pleasure to coach, and I’m incredibly proud of the Category 1 team’s recent win in the ECFA North West Men’s Regional Football League tournament.
“Their dedication and hard work really paid off.”
While in Thailand, Steve won’t be forgetting his passion for inspiring the next generation of footballers and has committed to visiting schools during his time there, giving out Reaseheath football kits, and participating in football sessions with the students.
He added: “I’m incredibly honoured to have been selected for the England Over-35s World Cup squad.
“It’s a fantastic competition, and I’m excited to be representing England alongside some talented teammates.
“While I’m there, I’m also looking forward to giving back to the sport by visiting schools and interacting with the students.”
Simon Cushman, Programme Leader for Sports at Reaseheath College and University Centre Reaseheath, said: “Having a coach of Steve’s calibre has provided an incredible opportunity for our students to learn from one of the best.
“His experience and expertise help them to reach their full potential. We wish Steve all the best in his upcoming venture in Thailand.”
The 16th Seniors World Cup will take place in Bangkok from June 3 to 8, 2024.
