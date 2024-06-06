Wistaston bowling club to host Family Fun Day this Saturday

Wistaston Memorial Hall Bowling Club is to host a Family Fun Day as it looks to boost its membership, writes Jonathan White.

The Church Lane club’s Fun Day takes place this Saturday June 8 from 2pm-4pm with free admission and all welcome.

There will be a raffle and light refreshments available.

Wistaston Memorial Hall Bowling Club was created in 1959 and is in the heart of the village.

The club is friendly and active with around 100 members across a range of ages. They play crown green bowls.

The club competes in local leagues as well as having regular social bowling sessions where members play together for fun rather than competition.

For further information contact 07933570204, visit https://www.wistastonbowling.club/ or Wistaston Bowls on Facebook.