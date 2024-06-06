4 hours ago
Nantwich litter pick volunteers target town “grot spots”
1 day ago
80th anniversary of D-Day – how Nantwich will mark the event
1 day ago
CEC head of children’s services in dock over “inadequate” Ofsted report
1 day ago
Campaign to name new Nantwich roads after D-Day veterans
2 days ago
Meals service closure hitting schools hard, warn CEC councillors
banner-advert
banner-advert

Wistaston bowling club to host Family Fun Day this Saturday

in Village News / Wistaston June 6, 2024
Bowlers at Wistaston Memorial Hall Bowling Club (1)

Wistaston Memorial Hall Bowling Club is to host a Family Fun Day as it looks to boost its membership, writes Jonathan White.

The Church Lane club’s Fun Day takes place this Saturday June 8 from 2pm-4pm with free admission and all welcome.

There will be a raffle and light refreshments available.

Wistaston Memorial Hall Bowling Club was created in 1959 and is in the heart of the village.

The club is friendly and active with around 100 members across a range of ages. They play crown green bowls.

The club competes in local leagues as well as having regular social bowling sessions where members play together for fun rather than competition.

For further information contact 07933570204, visit https://www.wistastonbowling.club/ or Wistaston Bowls on Facebook.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.