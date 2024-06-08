13 hours ago
Nantwich Town secure new signings ahead of 2024-2025 season
13 hours ago
Brine Leas School appoints new headteacher after death of David Cole
2 days ago
TV presenter Jenny Ryan unveiled as Crewe Lyceum panto star
2 days ago
Nantwich residents’ anger as “stinking” rubbish piles up outside apartments
2 days ago
Nantwich commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town secure new signings ahead of 2024-2025 season

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport June 8, 2024
new signings for Nantwich Town - Cole Lonsdale

Nantwich Town have landed two new signings and secured the services of a current key player as they build a squad for 2024-25.

Their latest signing is defender Cole Lonsdale on a permanent deal.

The left-back was most recently at Ashton United.

He had a successful period there which included over 65 appearances and 12 last season, and he played a further 24 games last campaign on loan at Stalybridge Celtic, scoring four goals.

Starting his career in the youth system at Bolton Wanderers, the 24-year-old has also played for Clitheroe and FC United of Manchester and is a danger from dead ball situations.

The Dabbers have also signed attacking midfielder Tom Pratt, who had a brief loan spell at Nantwich last season.

In just one month and three matches he racked up six assists, winning all of the of games he was involved in by an aggregate score of 11-1.

tom pratt nantwich town
Tom Pratt

Previously at Guiseley, he scored eight goals in 28 games for them last season, and before that a highly successful period at Hyde United over six years.

Pratt said: “When I came before, I know it was brief but in those three games I really enjoyed it and I know a few of the lads here.

“They weren’t far off last year so I hope this year we can be that piece that can get them up there.

“It was great to hear from the manager about players that were already staying, they’re probably players who could all play in the league above as well so showing good intent and I hope to come back and hit the ground running.”

Nantwich have also secured a new contract with Byron Harrison for the 2024/25 season.

Harrison was Player of the Season and top scorer for the 2023/24 season.

He scored 20 goals and made four assists in 47 games.

He won a total of four awards at the club’s recent Awards Evening – Top Scorer, Player of the Season (as voted for by supporters), April’s Player of the Month, and the Management Team’s Player of the Season.

(Pics courtesy of Nantwich Town)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.