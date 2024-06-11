Nantwich Town Women’s awards sees players and staff honoured

The first ever standalone Nantwich Town Women’s Awards event has taken place at the club, writes Liam Price.
And forward Poppy Smith was the big winner on the night after scooping five separate awards!
She won the NTISA-voted Golden Moment of the Season for her goal in the cup semi-final against Wirral United, and the Management Team’s Player of the Season.
Poppy also scooped the Goal of the Season (v Macclesfield Town), Young Player of the Season and the Nantwich Town Women’s Player of the Season 2023/24.
The last three awards were all voted for by supporters, capping off a brilliant season for Poppy personally and the team as a whole.
Elsewhere, the Oustanding Contribution award went to Manager Dan Mellor and coach Ryan Jones for their work with the team and developing the entire women’s side of the club.
The NTISA’s Player of the Season, as picked by our supporter’s association, was Keane Harrison.
Harrison also took home the award for top scorer after her total of 13 goals across a great season.
The trophy for most assists went to Abbie Heywood, who set up nine goals for her fellow players over the season.
Finally, the Player’s Player of the Season went to Freya Chaffey-Green.
After coming second in a number of the other awards, it was worthy recognition from her team mates for a fine season.
It was a successful evening to celebrate Nantwich Women’s most successful season, recording a first ever cup final and top 4 league finish.
(Pics by Peter Robinson)
