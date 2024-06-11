Tribute paid to 18-year-old killed in road crash in Nantwich

The family of an 18-year-old woman who died following a collision in Reaseheath, Nantwich, have paid tribute to her.

Josie Cartwright, from Staffordshire, was driving a red Toyota Aygo which was involved in a collision with a black Renault Clio.

The incident occurred at around 2.10pm on Sunday June 2 on the A51 Wettenhall Road, Reaseheath.

She was airlifted by air ambulance to hospital but despite best efforts of those involved, died later.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have paid the following tribute to her: “Josie May Cartwright will be remembered as a real character, full of joy, laughter, strength, and a little mischief.

“She was and is, loved by all who knew her.”

A 33-year-old woman from Crewe was arrested at the scene.

She has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to come forward.

In particular, officers are keen to speak to the driver of a dark saloon car which was travelling towards Nantwich who stopped to help at the time of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/quoting IML 1838088 or call 101.