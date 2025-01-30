Studio Nantwich to host fundraising concert for Christie

Studio Nantwich is to host a fundraising concert in aid of Christie Charity during the annual Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival.

The four-day festival, which attracts tens of thousands of music revellers, returns from April 17-21.

Studio Nantwich will host 22 live bands and DJ sets across two stages – The Bank Stage marquee on Bowers Row car park, and Studio Live inside the nightclub.

Kicking off the festival on Easter Thursday (April 17), The Bank Stage presents Ultra 90s vs 2000s – a tribute to the best chart, dance, and club anthems of the 90s and 00s.

Doors open at 8pm, and entry is by donation for The Christie, a leading cancer charity.

The performance will be followed by a Retro room afterparty at Studio Nantwich, keeping the party going late into the night.

For the rest of the weekend, The Bank Stage and Studio Live is staging the following:

THE BANK STAGE (Wristband Entry)

Good Friday:

2pm: Baxter

4pm: Beardsmith

6pm: Acrylic

8pm: Green Bullet

10pm: Definitely Mightbe, Oasis tribute band, followed by a Brit Pop afterparty in the Retro room.

Saturday:

2pm: Teachers Pet

4pm: Wayne & the Hairy Peaches

6pm: Monkey Finger

8pm: The Bohemian Kings

10pm: Fat Lip

Sunday:

2pm: Diamonds & Ducks

4pm: Stepping Lane

6pm: Afterglow

8pm: Shakermaker

10pm: The Review

STUDIO LIVE, inside Studio Nantwich (Wristband Entry)

Saturday:

3pm: Malpractice

5pm: Derailed

7pm: Tokyo Misfires

Sunday:

3pm: Vavoom

5pm: Ultraviolet

7pm: Rachel Shenton

The Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival wristbands grant access to many performances, available alongside separate ticket sales for headline acts.

For details and updates, visit The Bank Stage on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/thebankstage and http://nantwichjazz.com

(Story by Jonathan White)