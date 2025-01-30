Studio Nantwich to host fundraising concert for Christie

Studio Nantwich is to host a fundraising concert in aid of Christie Charity during the annual Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival.
The four-day festival, which attracts tens of thousands of music revellers, returns from April 17-21.
Studio Nantwich will host 22 live bands and DJ sets across two stages – The Bank Stage marquee on Bowers Row car park, and Studio Live inside the nightclub.
Kicking off the festival on Easter Thursday (April 17), The Bank Stage presents Ultra 90s vs 2000s – a tribute to the best chart, dance, and club anthems of the 90s and 00s.
Doors open at 8pm, and entry is by donation for The Christie, a leading cancer charity.
The performance will be followed by a Retro room afterparty at Studio Nantwich, keeping the party going late into the night.
For the rest of the weekend, The Bank Stage and Studio Live is staging the following:
THE BANK STAGE (Wristband Entry)
Good Friday:
2pm: Baxter
4pm: Beardsmith
6pm: Acrylic
8pm: Green Bullet
10pm: Definitely Mightbe, Oasis tribute band, followed by a Brit Pop afterparty in the Retro room.
Saturday:
2pm: Teachers Pet
4pm: Wayne & the Hairy Peaches
6pm: Monkey Finger
8pm: The Bohemian Kings
10pm: Fat Lip
Sunday:
2pm: Diamonds & Ducks
4pm: Stepping Lane
6pm: Afterglow
8pm: Shakermaker
10pm: The Review
STUDIO LIVE, inside Studio Nantwich (Wristband Entry)
Saturday:
3pm: Malpractice
5pm: Derailed
7pm: Tokyo Misfires
Sunday:
3pm: Vavoom
5pm: Ultraviolet
7pm: Rachel Shenton
The Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival wristbands grant access to many performances, available alongside separate ticket sales for headline acts.
For details and updates, visit The Bank Stage on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/thebankstage and http://nantwichjazz.com
(Story by Jonathan White)
