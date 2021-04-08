New Adult Day Care centre to open in Nantwich

A new Adult Day Care centre is opening up in Nantwich.

The centre will be run by homecare provider Right at Home South Cheshire and is to open at Frederick House, on Princes Court, Beam Heath Way.

Ben Selby said the centre aims to offer a “safe, friendly and relaxing place” for seniors and adults with physical disabilities to visit for the day for social interaction, food, games, activities and more.

There is free parking and the centre is accessible for wheelchairs and people with reduced mobility.

Ben opened Right at Home South Cheshire in 2017.

The provider now supports more than 70 clients across Nantwich, Crewe, Alsager, Sandbach, Winsford and Middlewich.

Ben said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be opening up this new service, which has been developed over the last 4 months.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all of us in many different ways, and we recognised that the elderly and people living with a disability in our local community have become increasingly isolated.

“This type of service will be extremely beneficial for both themselves and also to help provide respite for family members who have provided the majority of their care and support throughout the pandemic.

“Our number one goal is to ensure our guests have a great day out, whilst their loved ones can be reassured that they are in a safe place with support on hand when it’s needed.

“For the food we are really pleased to have partnered with Café Cortado who are based next door to the new day centre, which means our guests will be able to choose from a wide variety of tasty food, snacks and drinks all of which are included in the daily visit fee.”

Right at Home South Cheshire’s other services include companionship, personal care, medication reminders, specialist dementia care and 24/7 live-in care.