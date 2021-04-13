4 hours ago
New food delivery service has launched in Nantwich
4 hours ago
Man in hospital after outbuilding fire in Nantwich
1 day ago
Teenager named by judge and jailed for 14 years for Nantwich hammer attack
1 day ago
Snugburys near Nantwich to stage open air cinema screenings
2 days ago
Residents’ anger over vandalism, drugs and litter on Nantwich park
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

FEATURE: 5 Dangerous IT Scams You Need to Be Aware Of

in Business and Finance / Features & Lifestyle / Technology April 13, 2021
security in workplace - by piqsels licence free

Whether you own a digital business or are just a consumer, it is essential to be on your guard against cybercrime.

In Britain, 2020 saw a record rise in IT scams, driven largely by the fact that more of us are at home on our computers than ever before.

Tens of thousands of Britons lost hundreds of millions of pounds as a result of increasingly sophisticated online scams, underscoring the importance of vigilance now more so than ever.

In order to ensure that you do not fall prey to a vicious cyberattack, you need to know what to look out for.

With that in mind, here are the top five dangerous IT scams you need to be aware of in 2021.

1. Hermexx Scam
This is a particularly insidious form of malvertisement scam that was uncovered by the ad security firm GeoEdge last year. With the huge rise in the popularity of bitcoin, savvy IT scammers have been taking advantage to target specific online users. The scam uses cloaking technology to log the details of certain users via the ads that they click on, before actively pushing them towards a cryptocurrency scam.

2. GovGrant Scam
This is a new IT scam that has targeted tens of thousands of people in the UK in recent months. The scam involves bombarding the victim with emails and push notifications that look identical to the messages you would receive from the UK Government. The messages tell victims that they are eligible for a government support grant and that all they need to do is add their banking details to a fake government website. The real UK government will never, ever send a message like this, so don’t fall for it.

3. Council Tax Reduction Email
This is another UK IT scam that involves cybercriminals cloaking themselves as government officials. Again, this scam uses WhatsApp messages and emails to inform victims that they have qualified for a “council tax reduction” and need to verify their personal details by clicking on a link. The link is malware and should not be clicked. Again, a local council will never send you a message like this.

4. Clone Firm Scams
These highly sophisticated scams are a testament to the increased funding and resources that many cybercriminals have. Put simply, a criminal group will clone a legitimate business website, creating a duplicate that looks exactly like the original. By doing this, they can trick people into “purchasing” goods from their fake site, pocketing the money. Always double-check every detail on a site, particularly the URL, to ensure that you are in the right place.

5. Bank Transfer Scams
This one is a little bit less sophisticated but still manages to fool people. Scammers will create push notifications that strongly resemble notifications sent by your banking app (the notifications themselves often come from a dodgy app that you might have unwittingly downloaded). The notification will tell you that, due to an unspecified crisis, you need to move your money out of your current account and into a more secure account. Remember, no bank will ever ask you to transfer your money to another account, especially not via a push notification.

By simply being aware of these common UK IT scams, you will greatly reduce your chances of falling victim to one. The more people who are aware of these scams, the lower the cost of cybercrime.

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings