Well-known Nantwich property agency Baker, Wynne and Wilson has merged with Cheshire’s leading estate agency, Gascoigne Halman.

The move will see Baker, Wynne and Wilson continue to trade under its name in association with Gascoigne Halman.

It becomes the 23rd office in a regional network across Cheshire, South Manchester, and the Peak District.

Established in 1992, Baker, Wynne and Wilson has a track record in property sales and auctions.

Under the leadership of John Baker and Simon Morgan-Wynne, with Mark Johnson continuing as a consultant, its team will continue to work with local customers in Nantwich.

John Halman, chairman of Gascoigne Halman, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Baker, Wynne and Wilson into the Gascoigne Halman family.

“The team’s focus on putting clients’ requirements at the centre of everything they do aligns perfectly with our values at Gascoigne Halman.

“We all believe that estate agency is a people business, and that local knowledge, professionalism and dedicated customer service is what everyone deserves when dealing with transactions as valuable as property.

“The experience of the team here is second to none and we are excited to have them onboard.”

Gascoigne Halman was awarded Gold with Honours for both sales and lettings at the Estate Agency Masters Awards in 2023.

It has offices in nearby Tarporley and Frodsham.

Mr Halman added: “These are exciting times for the property market.

“Labour has signalled a clear commitment to housing, and we are already seeing rising confidence among both property developers and consumers across the region.

“Nantwich has always been a very popular location due to its charming blend of town and country living alongside excellent transport links.

“As such, we fully expect demand for properties here to rise as the market rebounds.”