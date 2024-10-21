Revised plans for Maylands Park in Stapeley submitted

Muller Property has unveiled its revised plan for phase two of the controversial Maylands Park development in Stapeley, Nantwich.

The new proposals include 40 new homes, a care home with 80 bedrooms, and a retirement community with 49 bedrooms.

It follows the initial phase one of the development of 189 homes and business units on the development off Peter de Stapleigh Way.

Muller says it consulted with local residents, councillors and MP, Stapeley Parish Council, and other stakeholders, and believes the changes made reflect that.

Phase two was given detailed planning approval in February 2024.

People who aired views in the consultation voiced concerns over traffic, pollution, and the integration of employment uses with nearby residential areas and public spaces.

Muller says 30% of the 40 new homes will be designated as affordable housing, ranging from 1-bedroom apartments to 4-bedroom family houses.

The plans also include a retirement living community which the developer says will address the growing demand for retirement living accommodations in the area.

The care home consisting of 80 beds will be three-storeys.

And a new part of the proposal includes public open space, covering 1.5 acres.

The revised proposal includes improved access for both vehicles and pedestrians.

New access points will be created in an attempt to improve connectivity and traffic flow and reduce congestion.

During April 2024, Muller Property Group conducted a series of consultations, which included digital and in-person engagements.

Local stakeholders, including Cheshire East Council ward members and residents, valuable input on the number of vehicle movements, including HGVs, associated with the employment use, the need for open spaces, and integration with existing communities.

Development partners for the site are Anwyl Homes delivering the residential and McCarthy Stone to develop and manage the retirement community should the site be granted planning approval.

Steve Bourne, technical director of Muller Property Group, said: “Our revised plans for Maylands Park reflect our commitment to listening to local concerns and delivering a development that provides lasting benefits to the Nantwich community.

“We are proud to offer a mixed-use development that not only provides housing, retirement and care but also prioritises public open space and green infrastructure.”

Maylands Park was granted outline approval by the Secretary of State in 2020 after years of rejections and appeals finally found in favour of development.