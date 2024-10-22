Anger grows over Cheshire East Council plan for bin collections

The vice-chairman of Cheshire East’s environment and communities committee has quit because she is opposed to the council’s plans to introduce three-weekly black bin collections, writes Belinda Ryan.

Crewe Labour councillor Dawn Clark is now planning to campaign against her own administration’s plans to empty the household waste bins just once every three weeks.

She will be working alongside Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith who is also fighting the controversial proposals.

Nantwich Town Council also voted unanimously at its latest monthly meeting to fully oppose the plans and will be writing to Cheshire East to object.

Labour-Independent controlled Cheshire East has recently consulted on the proposed three-weekly collections.

It comes after officers told July’s meeting of the environment committee the cash-strapped council could only afford to introduce a weekly food waste collection service, as proposed by the previous government, by reducing the black bin collections.

In a statement released this week by Mr Naismith’s office, Cllr Clark said: “Following representations made by residents regarding the introduction of the weekly food waste collection and the consequential introduction of a three-weekly black bin collection, I agree with Connor Naismith MP that this will only add to the many issues Crewe South ward suffers in relation to bin collection, side waste, household waste management and fly-tipping.

“I wish to campaign against the introduction of the weekly food collection and cannot do this as the vice-chair of a committee which has its duty to implement this legislation brought in by the previous government.

“A blanket approach across Cheshire East will not work.”

The environment and communities committee is expected to make its decision on the proposed three-weekly black bin collections and the weekly food waste collection schemes at its meeting next month.

Mr Naismith has expressed concerns regarding the potential negative impacts of this change, particularly on high-density urban areas such as Crewe South and Crewe Central.

The Labour MP said: “I can’t support the council’s proposal to reduce black bin collections to every three weeks.

“While I understand the need for cost savings, this change could disproportionately affect areas in Crewe South and Crewe Central, where a higher population density and a large number of houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) already put significant strain on waste management services.

“Fly-tipping and poor waste management are common issues here, and less frequent collections could exacerbate these problems, leading to health and environmental concerns for local residents.”

Mr Naismith highlighted the need for targeted solutions to mitigate the effects of reduced bin collections.

These include:

– Maintaining more frequent collections in high-risk areas with a history of fly-tipping or waste management issues, such as streets with high numbers of HMOs

– Increasing investment in waste education

– Expanding the recruitment of community enforcement officers, ensuring they are actively present in areas most vulnerable to waste-related issues

– Considering alternative waste disposal options for high-density areas, such as communal bin sites or expanded access to recycling and food waste services

The Crewe & Nantwich MP added: “The council’s commitment to invest in waste education specialists and enforcement officers is a step in the right direction.

“However, these resources must be targeted at the areas of greatest need to ensure that the proposed changes do not result in an increase in fly-tipping, overflowing bins, and health hazards for our community.”

He did however express support for the proposed weekly food waste collection service.

“Weekly food waste collection is a positive initiative that could help reduce the amount of waste going to landfill,” said Mr Naismith.

“It’s important that the council ensures clear communication and support for residents, especially in areas where bin storage space is limited.”