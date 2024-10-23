Former hospital nurse becomes award-winning sculptor

A former Leighton Hospital nurse who suffered a mental breakdown, has turned his life around to become an award-winning sculptor.

Tim Donnelly now regularly displays his artwork at artisan markets like the one in Nantwich.

The 52-year-old’s mental health deteriorated due to pressures in his former job back in 2019.

And it forced him to make a difficult decision – and that’s when art became his lifeline.

Now his dedication has been recognised on a grand scale, after he received the prestigious “Best Sculpture” award at the Broadway Art Festival.

Tim, from Crewe, relishes the challenge of creating one-of-a-kind commissioned pieces.

His work has offered not only a creative outlet but a path to healing. He credits his art with saving him.

And despite having no formal training beyond high school art classes, his talent and dedication are self-evident.

He said: “I began sculpting with metal four years ago, starting small and quickly progressing to larger, intricate pieces that showcase exceptional detail and realism, particularly in organic subjects.”

Each piece can take Tim hundreds of hours to complete, and he takes immense pride in all his work, from his earliest creations to his most recent masterpieces.

His sister Katie Donnelly said: “As Tim’s younger sibling I am in awe of his talent.

“As a family we are so proud that finally his work is fully recognised for how amazing and unique it is, its such a pleasure to see him sharing his talents and having the privilege of doing something he loves.”

You can learn more about his work and connect with him directly through his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CreativeMetalbyTim