Crewe & Nantwich 1sts secure fine win over high-flying Burnage

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts put recent mixed performances behind them to secure a fine win 28-17 over high-flying Burnage at the Vagrants.

Crewe’s resources were stretched with several injuries which gave an opportunity for players to step up and make an impact.

But it was the visitors who came out all guns blazing, with strong forward play and some slick backs play giving Burnage some well deserved field position.

Strong defence forced them wide and good hands put them in for the first score in the corner with a tough conversion missed, as they went ahead 0-5.

Crewe’s body language was positive and the response was even better.

Strong carries from captain Eli and Man of the Match Pat Fray started to give the hosts some go forward.

Following some lovely interplay from both the forwards and backs, Rhys Price found space wide who drew in the winger to give Nathan a clear run through to score a try which was converted by Taine to make it 7-5.

From the kick-off Crewe picked up where they left off with some good interplay.

Strong defence earned Burnage a penalty where they gained some well needed field position.

An unfortunate injury to co-captain Ian Merrill forced him off but this didn’t change Crewe’s game plan.

Ben Waterman came on with a big impact and gained some well needed metres in attack and some big hits in defence.

After a lot of phases in the Crewe 22, Burnage scored again out wide with their winger taking a few Crewe players with him over the line. The conversion made it 7-12.

Crewe winger Ben Applin was forced off with injury, so Ross Pendlebury came on in the centres.

At the start of the second half it was all Crewe.

With Sean making breaks down the wing, Iuean and Jimmy began to pull the strings at 10 and 12.

Crewe made it into the 22 forcing a few penalties and quick-thinking by Sam Dennison with a tap and go went over for a converted try to take the lead 14-12.

The game was competitive and continued to ebb back and forth.

Burnage played some free-flowing rugby with offloads and kicks but Crewe stayed strong in defence.

Then, Pendlebury (pictured) ran a perfect line to break the Burnage defence on halfway and run in from half way to score to make it 21-12 to Crewe.

Burnage responded well through their 10 and 12. Crewe held on for a while but the Burnage pack forced

over for a try and make it 21-17.

With minutes left on the clock and a bonus point needed, Crewe stepped up causing all sorts of problems for Burnage.

Scrum after scrum led to a late pushover try at the death by Dennison and another great conversion by Taine completed the scoring.

Next week, Crewe & Nantwich 1sts are away to Northwich.