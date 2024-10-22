Halloween and Bonfire events in and around Nantwich

Sparklers at the ready, the Halloween and Bonfire Night season in and around Nantwich is set to go off with a bang!

So we’ve pulled together a list of the organised events taking place where you can take family and friends to enjoy local fireworks fun.

Firstly, the ever-popular “Halloween Spooktacular” fireworks display at Dorfold Showground in Nantwich takes place this Saturday, October 26.

Blitz Fireworks display now in its 16th year.

Advance ticket prices purchased are £12 for a child and £14 for an adult. Gates open at 5pm, fireworks show will start 8pm.

More details on online here.

Wistaston Community events are preparing to light up the night sky with their highly anticipated annual Fireworks Display on Saturday November 2.

It takes place at the Eric Swan Sports Ground/Brittles Pavilion, off Church Lane.

Entry is by cash donation with gates open at 5.30pm, judging of fancy dress and pumpkin carving competitions at 6pm, and the fireworks scheduled to ignite the sky from 6.30pm.

On Sunday November 3, Berries “Fireworks & Laser Show” will take place at Berries Cafe, in Wrenbury.

Gates open 5:30pm. Catering and drinks available on the night.

Tickets are £7.50 each from Berries Cafe. £10 on gate. Under 10s are free. Raising money for MND Association.

1st Tarporley Scouts Bonfire and Fireworks Night Family Friendly takes place on Sunday November 3, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at St Helen’s Church, Tarporley.

Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lighting 6.30pm, firework display 7pm.

Adults £8, children (under 16s) £4, children under 3 are free.

Betley Bonfire 2024, takes place in Betley on Monday November 4.

Held at Betley Mere parkland it will also include Stanworths Funfair.

Gates open at 4pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm, with the fireworks display starting around 8pm.

Tickets are £10* for under 16s and £14 for adults available online in advance (booking fees apply)

Children under 3 are free, plus free parking.

Wybunbury Delves firework display on Monday November 4 at Wybunbury Delves C Of E Aided Primary School.

Gates open at 5pm. There will be music, stalls, food and drink and fireworks to round the evening off at 7pm.

Tickets range from £5 individuals to £15 for group tickets. Details here.

Crewe Lions Club bonfire and fireworks display at Queens Park on November 5, from 7pm.

Adults £7 and children/students £5, cash only. Food and funfair available.

On Friday November 8, Willaston Primary Academy “Fireworks Extravaganza” takes place at Willaston Primary Academy.

Gates open at 5:30pm, event ends at 8pm.

Early Bird Family Ticket (2 Adult/Over 12yrs, 2 Child/Under 12yrs) £15 + £1.17 booking fee

Early Bird Adult ticket (over 12yrs) £5 + £0.39 booking fee

Early Bird Child ticket (under 12yrs) £3 + £0.23 booking fee

Tickets available via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fwsa

Bonfire Night at the Bickerton Poacher in Bickerton on Friday November 8.

Bonfire lit from 6.30pm, and fireworks from 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 adults, £5 children, under 3s free of charge.

And also on Friday November 8, Nantwich Young Farmers Club ‘Bonfire Night’ takes place at Cranbrook, Balterley, Crewe.

Starts at 7pm, bonfire and fireworks display. Bring cash for the bar and BBQ. Admission price = £5.

(Contributions from Jonathan White)