8 hours ago
Arsonists hunted after large fire sparked in Nantwich park
14 hours ago
New Reaseheath ‘bypass’ road to open by February 2022
2 days ago
Nantwich racer Jordan Witt’s mixed fortunes at Fanatec GT2 event
2 days ago
Nantwich Town to face Altrincham FC in pre-season friendly
3 days ago
Nantwich “Covid” heroes honoured in town council awards
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Community groups in South Cheshire to apply for HS2 grants

in Environment / News / Politics April 22, 2021
views - HS2 phase 1 image - provided by HS2 Ltd

More than 20 community groups and charities in South Cheshire are preparing to apply for grants as part of the HS2 programme.

They met with Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan to discuss the grants being made available to voluntary and community sectors.

The Community and Environment Fund has been created to add benefit to communities along the HS2 route that will be disrupted by the construction of Phase 2a from the West Midlands to Crewe.

Teams leading the fund briefed local groups on how to apply and what makes a good application.

The funding programme is targeted at the voluntary and community sector, including residents’ associations, constituted community groups, Community Interest Companies (CICs), social enterprises, community businesses and registered charities.

Other organisations may be eligible to apply for funding too if they have been formally established for public benefit and are not for profit.

Dr Mullan said: “I am glad to see so many community groups taking an interest in the community and environment fund

“I want to encourage groups to apply for funding and benefit from the scheme.

“If you weren’t able to attend but want to know more get in touch.

“Whether it be fixing a community building roof or buying some new equipment or running a new service, this could provide the funding your need.

“Understanding who is eligible isn’t the easiest thing in the world to get to grips with so we are working on providing further advice to groups who might be unsure.

“For now you have nothing to lose in finding out more.”

More information about the funds can be found here www.hs2funds.org.uk

You can contact your MP at [email protected]

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings