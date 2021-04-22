Community groups in South Cheshire to apply for HS2 grants

More than 20 community groups and charities in South Cheshire are preparing to apply for grants as part of the HS2 programme.

They met with Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan to discuss the grants being made available to voluntary and community sectors.

The Community and Environment Fund has been created to add benefit to communities along the HS2 route that will be disrupted by the construction of Phase 2a from the West Midlands to Crewe.

Teams leading the fund briefed local groups on how to apply and what makes a good application.

The funding programme is targeted at the voluntary and community sector, including residents’ associations, constituted community groups, Community Interest Companies (CICs), social enterprises, community businesses and registered charities.

Other organisations may be eligible to apply for funding too if they have been formally established for public benefit and are not for profit.

Dr Mullan said: “I am glad to see so many community groups taking an interest in the community and environment fund

“I want to encourage groups to apply for funding and benefit from the scheme.

“If you weren’t able to attend but want to know more get in touch.

“Whether it be fixing a community building roof or buying some new equipment or running a new service, this could provide the funding your need.

“Understanding who is eligible isn’t the easiest thing in the world to get to grips with so we are working on providing further advice to groups who might be unsure.

“For now you have nothing to lose in finding out more.”

More information about the funds can be found here www.hs2funds.org.uk

You can contact your MP at [email protected]