1 hour ago
Works to begin on new “Nantwich Leisure Centre” redevelopment
2 hours ago
Brookfield Park residents meet Crime Commissioner candidate to air fears
18 hours ago
Nantwich Town in training match at Willaston White Star
3 days ago
Nantwich News photographer features in Cheshire Life magazine
3 days ago
Beam Heath Trust payment distribution to start in June
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cheshire College learners celebrated in virtual graduation

in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges April 25, 2021
graduation - Cheshire College South & West - Crewe Campus (1)

The accomplishments of more than 200 Cheshire College students were celebrated at a virtual graduation ceremony.

Graduates, friends and family came together with staff and stakeholders of Cheshire’s largest provider of post-16 education to celebrate their achievements.

Learners who graduated during the ceremony have all studied a Higher Education course at one of the college’s three campuses in Crewe, Ellesmere Port and Chester.

They achieved a range of qualifications from full degrees, foundation degrees and PGCEs to higher national diplomas (HNDs) and higher national certificates (HNCs).

More than 500 guests tuned in live to watch the ceremony which included an introduction from Principal and Chief Executive of Cheshire College Dhesi.

There were individual presentations from the college’s higher education tutors and an interview with one of the recipients of this year’s Class of 2020 ‘Learner of the Year’ award.

Claire Barton, Dean of Higher Education at Cheshire College, said: “Attending a graduation ceremony is a huge milestone in any learners’ academic career and it was fantastic to be able to host this year’s ceremony virtually and celebrate the achievements of our Graduates.

“Completing a Higher Education course, no matter the qualification, is no mean feat.

“It takes a lot of hard work, determination and commitment and our learners who graduated last night truly demonstrated this.

“Over the past 12 months they have shown great adaptability and resilience whilst continuing with their studies during the pandemic, some whilst working or juggling home-life, and we wish them every success as they go forward in their chosen careers.”

A ‘Learner of the Year’ award was presented to a Higher Education learner who had shown dedication to their studies, exceeded expectations and gone above and beyond.

This year it went to two learners – Francesca Smallwood who achieved a HND in Art and Design (Graphic Design or Photography) and Isobel Lewis who graduated with a HNC in Performing Arts (Acting).

Isobel said: “I am over the moon to be named Learner of the Year.

“I’m so proud of everything that I have achieved and can’t thank my tutors, Paul Moss and Natasha Hudson, enough.

“I’m about to embark on the next stage of my journey progressing to university and I really don’t think I would have been able to do it without their support and encouragement.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings