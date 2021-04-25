Cheshire College learners celebrated in virtual graduation

The accomplishments of more than 200 Cheshire College students were celebrated at a virtual graduation ceremony.

Graduates, friends and family came together with staff and stakeholders of Cheshire’s largest provider of post-16 education to celebrate their achievements.

Learners who graduated during the ceremony have all studied a Higher Education course at one of the college’s three campuses in Crewe, Ellesmere Port and Chester.

They achieved a range of qualifications from full degrees, foundation degrees and PGCEs to higher national diplomas (HNDs) and higher national certificates (HNCs).

More than 500 guests tuned in live to watch the ceremony which included an introduction from Principal and Chief Executive of Cheshire College Dhesi.

There were individual presentations from the college’s higher education tutors and an interview with one of the recipients of this year’s Class of 2020 ‘Learner of the Year’ award.

Claire Barton, Dean of Higher Education at Cheshire College, said: “Attending a graduation ceremony is a huge milestone in any learners’ academic career and it was fantastic to be able to host this year’s ceremony virtually and celebrate the achievements of our Graduates.

“Completing a Higher Education course, no matter the qualification, is no mean feat.

“It takes a lot of hard work, determination and commitment and our learners who graduated last night truly demonstrated this.

“Over the past 12 months they have shown great adaptability and resilience whilst continuing with their studies during the pandemic, some whilst working or juggling home-life, and we wish them every success as they go forward in their chosen careers.”

A ‘Learner of the Year’ award was presented to a Higher Education learner who had shown dedication to their studies, exceeded expectations and gone above and beyond.

This year it went to two learners – Francesca Smallwood who achieved a HND in Art and Design (Graphic Design or Photography) and Isobel Lewis who graduated with a HNC in Performing Arts (Acting).

Isobel said: “I am over the moon to be named Learner of the Year.

“I’m so proud of everything that I have achieved and can’t thank my tutors, Paul Moss and Natasha Hudson, enough.

“I’m about to embark on the next stage of my journey progressing to university and I really don’t think I would have been able to do it without their support and encouragement.”