REVIEW: Murder Mystery at The White Lion in Hankelow

Amazing food, fine wine, great company… and murder!

A heady cocktail for an unforgettable night out at The White Lion in Hankelow.

This beautiful pub near Nantwich, saved and brought back to life by the local community, is now hosting an evening with a difference – and you should kill for a chance to experience it.

Around 20 guests were welcomed with a red “Bloody Mary” cocktail, and the sleuthing was soon underway as each cast member strolled into the main bar area to greet us.

With a short scene-setter on paper to tease us, we were soon in full detective mode before the drama really kicked in – the murder!

But the sight of the body at the foot of the stairs did not dampen appetites and we were soon enjoying the first course of a splendid three-course meal.

And the ‘murder-themed’ cuisine did not disappoint.

Keeping the options simple ensured quality triumphed over quantity.

The potted ox cheek with toasted sourdough was a delicious starter.

And the “Sweeney Todd” steak pie and mash was to die for…!

The mystery was set on St George’s Day in The George & Dragon Pub in Hankel-High in 1947.

Without giving too much away, the cast cleverly blended different scenes in between courses, allowing us to enjoy the food while mulling over endless permutations and debating “whodunnit”!

The amusingly-named characters, playing on the famous stars of the era, entertained and engaged with guests as they tried to persuade us of their innocence.

So who did do it?

I’m “dying to tell you” – but it would not be fair to give the game away.

All six members of the excellent cast either work or drink in the pub and all have acted in both amateur and professional capacities.

They were rightly applauded with gusto when the big reveal happened at the end of a thoroughly enjoyable evening.

So if there’s another murder at The White Lion (or The George & Dragon) soon, we’d certainly recommend putting your best Sherlock Holmes detective skills to the test!