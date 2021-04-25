1 hour ago
Works to begin on new “Nantwich Leisure Centre” redevelopment
2 hours ago
Brookfield Park residents meet Crime Commissioner candidate to air fears
18 hours ago
Nantwich Town in training match at Willaston White Star
3 days ago
Nantwich News photographer features in Cheshire Life magazine
3 days ago
Beam Heath Trust payment distribution to start in June
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town in training match at Willaston White Star

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport April 25, 2021
White Star v Nantwich - Joe Mwasile (green strip) rises to the ball (1)

Nantwich Town have been back in action in a behind closed doors training match at Willaston White Star.

The Nantwich Town teams teams played three lots of 30 minutes at White Star’s ground yesterday (April 24).

The teams were a mixture of youth, trialists, non-contracted and contracted players.

Players included youth player Freddie Chesters in goal and new signing Argentinian winger Carlos “Thommy” Montefiori.

Nantwich’s season in the Northern Premier League was curtailed earlier in the year due to the covid lockdown restrictions.

The Northern Premier League 2021-22 season begins on Saturday 14th August 2021.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Luke Walsh on the ball (1)

Joe Malkin and Prince Haywood fight for the ball (1)

Carlos “Thommy” Montefiori shoots at goal (1)

Callum Saunders heads towards goal as keeper Greg Hall awaits (1)

Wil;laston White Star v Nantwich Town friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings