Nantwich Town in training match at Willaston White Star

Nantwich Town have been back in action in a behind closed doors training match at Willaston White Star.
The Nantwich Town teams teams played three lots of 30 minutes at White Star’s ground yesterday (April 24).
The teams were a mixture of youth, trialists, non-contracted and contracted players.
Players included youth player Freddie Chesters in goal and new signing Argentinian winger Carlos “Thommy” Montefiori.
Nantwich’s season in the Northern Premier League was curtailed earlier in the year due to the covid lockdown restrictions.
The Northern Premier League 2021-22 season begins on Saturday 14th August 2021.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
