Former village school building at Buerton near Nantwich for sale

in Audlem / Hankelow & Hatherton / Village News April 26, 2021
Former school building Buerton

A former school building in the village of Buerton is being sold as its owners move premises.

The old primary school site on Woore Road could be used as residential or commercial accommodation.

Quilters Trading Post is currently based there but the business is relocating to Northampton.

Halls Commercial, Shrewsbury based property agents, are currently marketing the property for sale.

The property comprises of a former school that benefits from two main detached buildings sitting on a site of approximately 0.294 acres.

The main property structure is in commercial use and has an internal floor area of around 2,250 sq ft.

It includes a variety of former school rooms currently used for sewing and sales by the existing occupier.

“They would lend themselves to a variety of commercial uses including retail shop, restaurant or café, subject to any required consents,” said Halls Commercial.

There is a part two and part single storey detached property also on the site, that is of traditional construction and provides a two bedroomed residential house.

“Externally, there is car parking with the former school play area that has a tarmacadam surface and a variety of outbuildings.

James Evans, Head of Commercial at Halls, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new business or a local business looking to expand, the property offers a good range of potential uses and is located in a small but popular village that has good access to the road networks via the M6.

“It is a unique building with many original features.”

Further details of this property can be found on the Halls website or to arrange a viewing contact Halls Commercial on 01743 450 700 or email [email protected]

