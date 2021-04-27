Town councillors at loggerheads over Nantwich public toilets

Town councillors were driving each other round the u-bend when they clashed over how Nantwich should provide public toilets in future.

A debate which took more than an hour descended into arguments and heated remarks, with one saying “it’s Handforth Parish Council all over again”.

The debate raged after Nantwich Town Council clerk Sam Roberts presented three recommendations on how to improve public toilet provision in the town.

Snowhill toilets (pictured) have been closed for several years, and Market Street toilets are only open on market days after the cleaner retired in December before lockdown.

The three recommendations put before councillors included adding toilet cleaning duties to the job role of the new Town Ranger.

They also recommended a review of the current “Comfort Scheme” in the town, and a survey of residents on whether to pursue a business case on re-opening Snowhill toilet facilities.

But the clash occurred when Cllr Arthur Moran asked for an amendment to appoint a £20,000-a-year Town Ranger immediately. The appointment was put on hold last year due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Cllr John Statham argued it would not be “financially prudent” given the impact the pandemic has had on the council’s finances.

“It comes down to affordability. Since we set this budget last year things have changed. We’ve increased council tax, we’ve got no reserves.

“We can have a wishlist for future, but it’s not prudent to make this decision now,” he added.

Cllr Moran was heard to utter “for god’s sake” in reply, to which Cllr Statham retorted “members should remember when they are on mute when making such outbursts… it’s like Handforth Parish Council all over again”.

Cllr Moran added: “We’ve increased council tax by a significant amount, we’ve got to keep our side of the bargain now and we’ve got to deliver – including the appointment of a Town Ranger.”

Town council staff said without the appointment of a Town Ranger, there was a danger that Market Street toilets would not be able to open other than on market days Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Cllr Carole Thomas waded in, saying there was no need to survey residents over whether Snowhill toilets should reopen.

She said the facilities were needed “100%”.

And councillors agreed it was unlikely the Comfort Scheme – which sees outlets like coffee shops and restaurants allowing public to use their toilets – would be able to continue due to Covid restrictions.

Councillors eventually voted to accept the amended recommendation to appoint a Town Ranger and include toilet cleaning in the job role. Seven voted for, 1 against, 3 abstained.

The other two recommendations to review the Comfort Scheme and to survey residents on Snowhill toilets were also approved.

Survey questions on Snowhill will include overall costs of potential options, councillors said.