Willaston councillors launch “No to Dog Fouling” campaign

An anti-dog fouling campaign has been launched by Willaston councillors after angry residents said “enough is enough”.

The parish council agreed in March to pull together a campaign after realising the issue was such a bone of contention among villagers.

There are new posters situated in problem areas around the village to remind dog owners who do not clear up they face heavy fines.

Posters are complimented with stencilled floor graphics which highlight the issue with the aim of making offending pet owners think twice.

And there are four waste bag dispensers now installed around the village.

The bags which are for emergency use only when a dog owner is caught short and has forgotten dog waste bags or did not have enough with them.

Dog waste bag dispensers are becoming more popular across the country in a crack down on fouling which has increased with lockdown as more families staying at home have acquired a pet dog.

Dog waste bag dispensers are located at Wistaston Road / Moorfields Corner, Coppice Road / Murrayfield Drive Corner, Park Road / Scout Hut, and Wybunbury Road, outside Lettie Spencer Playing Field.

Cllr Wayne Salisbury proposed the campaign and said today he was pleased to see it supported.

He added: “It is disappointing that a minority of dog owners feel it is acceptable to not clear up after their pets and leave their waste on the pavements and grassed areas of our lovely village.

“Not only is this illegal but it is also unpleasant and unhygienic.

“It is clear from residents’ feedback that enough is enough, and those dog owners that have not cleared up in the past, now need to ensure that they do their duty after their dog has done its business.

“Willaston is fortunate to have 38 public waste bins, wherever you are within the village you are never too far away from a waste bin.”

Willaston Parish Council said it has the backing of local community policing officers who are arranging for further patrols with Cheshire East Civil enforcement officers.

Fines of up to £1,000 can be issued to offending individuals.