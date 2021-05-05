Bunbury councillor voted in as new Mayor of Cheshire East

Bunbury Cllr Sarah Pochin has been voted in as new Mayor of Cheshire East.

Cllr Pochin, an Independent who has represented Bunbury Ward for the last few years, was elected in at a full council meeting last night (May 4).

As Mayor, Cllr Pochin is also Chair of the Council for 2021-22 municipal year.

Cllr David Marren, who represents Shavington Ward, has been elected as Deputy Mayor for 2021-22.

Last night’s meeting also heralded the start of a new political system at Cheshire East, with the scrapping of what critics described as the all-powerful Cabinet system.

This is now replaced by wider committees who will make decisions.

A full list of the new committees structure, and councillors who have been appointed chair and vice chair to each one, can be found here