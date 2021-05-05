Cllr Stuart Bostock elected as new Mayor of Nantwich

The new Mayor of Nantwich for 2021-22 is Cllr Stuart Bostock.

Cllr Bostock took the mayoral chains in a virtual ceremony held by Nantwich Town Council tonight (May 5).

His consort for the term will be his wife of 52 years, Kath.

He takes over from retiring Mayor Cllr Pam Kirkham. The new Deputy Mayor is Cllr Peter Groves.

Cllr Kirkham said: “It’s been a year like no other with the pandemic, and I’m sure I’ll be known in years to come as the “virtual Mayor”.

“But it’s been inspiring to see how communities have pulled together helping those in need over these 12 months.

“Of those events I was able to attend, I enjoyed them greatly. And I thank all the volunteers and organisations who have done so much for one another.”

Cllr Arthur Moran, in proposing the new Mayor, said: “Stuart was born in Nantwich and is a true Dabber, having lived all his life in the ward he represents.

“Stuart and his family have had some sad times over the past year, and I am sure he will be a great representative for our town and he and Kath will make a great mayoral team.”

Cllr Bostock is a former NAGS pupil who worked at Rolls Royce for many years, as well as a number of blue chip companies around the North West.

He was elected to the town council in 2015 and since then has been a representative on a number of organisations including Nantwich in Bloom, Nantwich Food Festival and Allotments.

He also works part-time in Nantwich Bookshop on the town square.

Cllr Bostock said: “Pam performed her duties so admirably last year given the challenges we’ve had.

“I am extremely proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to represent Nantwich Town Council for 2021-22. As someone born and bred in the town I feel very privileged.”