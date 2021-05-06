Nantwich Museum reopens with talk and Camera Club exhibition

Nantwich Museum will reopen to the public on May 20 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, officials have confirmed.

And the delayed photographic exhibition by members of Nantwich Camera Club, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, will be one of the first events.

This will open in the Millennium Gallery on Thursday May 20 and run until Saturday July 17.

The club’s regular exhibitions at the museum are always well received, attracting visitors from throughout the region.

It is hoped the Pillory Street venue will return to full opening hours (Tues-Sat 10.30am-4.30pm) as soon as possible.

Visitors are advised to book visits by calling 01270 627104, when they will be advised of any specific requirements.

Museum Manager Kate Dobson said: “I and the front desk volunteers are looking forward to welcoming back visitors to enjoy the permanent displays and a new exhibition in the Millennium Gallery, with a gradual return to some degree of normality.”

The Covid-enforced closures to the public have allowed work behind the scenes to take place.

The office has been re-located upstairs ready for a major re-organisation of the permanent displays.

And installation of filters on the skylight means more subdued lighting in the Main Gallery to avoid damaging artefacts.

Regular income streams, including education activities with schools, town tours and outreach activities, have all been severely curtailed by the pandemic.

However, its online shop and a series of successful webinars have offset some losses.

The social media activities of “Nantwich Digital Museum” on Facebook and Twitter have also played a significant part in keeping the Museum active.

Dr Keith Lawrence, Director of the Cheshire Civil War Centre and member of the Museum’s Research Group, will deliver an online talk at 7pm Wednesday May 12 called “The Development of Nantwich”.

It will be an introduction to the museum’s purpose of recording the local past and inspiring the future.

The cost is £5 per person. Tickets can be obtained online at https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/our-shop or by telephoning the museum.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.