5 hours ago
Nantwich Museum reopens with talk and Camera Club exhibition
9 hours ago
Hankelow polling station moved on election day due to fire
1 day ago
Cllr Stuart Bostock elected as new Mayor of Nantwich
1 day ago
Flood concerns raised by new housing plan by river in Nantwich
1 day ago
“Pop up” household waste service considered by Cheshire East Council
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Museum reopens with talk and Camera Club exhibition

in Human Interest / News May 6, 2021
Puffin perch by Alma Sankey (1)

Nantwich Museum will reopen to the public on May 20 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, officials have confirmed.

And the delayed photographic exhibition by members of Nantwich Camera Club, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, will be one of the first events.

This will open in the Millennium Gallery on Thursday May 20 and run until Saturday July 17.

The club’s regular exhibitions at the museum are always well received, attracting visitors from throughout the region.

It is hoped the Pillory Street venue will return to full opening hours (Tues-Sat 10.30am-4.30pm) as soon as possible.

Visitors are advised to book visits by calling 01270 627104, when they will be advised of any specific requirements.

Museum Manager Kate Dobson said: “I and the front desk volunteers are looking forward to welcoming back visitors to enjoy the permanent displays and a new exhibition in the Millennium Gallery, with a gradual return to some degree of normality.”

The Covid-enforced closures to the public have allowed work behind the scenes to take place.

The office has been re-located upstairs ready for a major re-organisation of the permanent displays.

And installation of filters on the skylight means more subdued lighting in the Main Gallery to avoid damaging artefacts.

Regular income streams, including education activities with schools, town tours and outreach activities, have all been severely curtailed by the pandemic.

However, its online shop and a series of successful webinars have offset some losses.

The social media activities of “Nantwich Digital Museum” on Facebook and Twitter have also played a significant part in keeping the Museum active.

Dr Keith Lawrence, Director of the Cheshire Civil War Centre and member of the Museum’s Research Group, will deliver an online talk at 7pm Wednesday May 12 called “The Development of Nantwich”.

It will be an introduction to the museum’s purpose of recording the local past and inspiring the future.

The cost is £5 per person. Tickets can be obtained online at https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/our-shop or by telephoning the museum.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

Installation of ultra violet light filters at Nantwich Museum September 2020. (1)

Installation of ultra violet light filters at Nantwich Museum

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings