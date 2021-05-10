5 hours ago
ROUND-UP: Latest Crewe Regional Sunday League matches

in Football / Sport May 10, 2021
Sunday league - Barony Park - sunday football

The first round of evening games took place in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Division One Group A with C & N Utd. and Nantwich Pirates meeting for the second time in ten days.

The return fixture was again played on Barony Park as the Brittles ground at Wistaston was unavailable.

C & N Utd. took the lead with a remarkable 35 yard goal from Jordan Prince.

They lived dangerously in defence for a while before adding a second goal from Mark Green.

Pirates pulled a goal back thanks to Keiron Jones but appeared to be heading for the rocks.

Then secretary/manager Andy Truan, once a regular goalscorer but now mainly appearing from the substitutes bench, put himself on and scored with an acrobatic overhead kick to earn a draw.

Since fixtures resumed, Princes Feathers have found goals hard to come by, and in four games had just two own goals to their credit.

However, when they hosted Talbot everything seemed to come together and they scored five, with Ethan Stockall, Jamie Cain, Daniel Larkin, Peter Hase and James Crowther being the marksmen.

Ryan Moss scored both the Talbot goals.

The result was all the more surprising as Talbot had scored nine goals against Winnington just three days before. Cuddington beat Winnington 3-1.

On Sunday in Division One Group A, C & N Utd. went down 1-5 to Sydney Arms.

The visitors went 0-2 up thanks to goals from Aaron Davies and Alex.

Forrester before a well worked goal from Tom Hayton for C & N Utd.

Ben Reddock, who has been in excellent goal scoring form since the restart of fixtures, then bagged a hat-trick to ensure the win.

Another away team to win were Nantwich Pirates who beat Princes Feathers 2-3, thanks to goals from Anthony Broadhurst, Brandon Broadhurst and Keiron Jones.

Daniel Larkin and Jamie Cain scored for the home side.

In Division One Group B, White Horse lost 1-2 to JS Bailey, for whom Greg Bailey and Lian Whittaker netted.

Ryan Briddon scored for White Horse, with a headed goal.

The game at Wheelock between Sandbach Town and Broadhurst FC was abandoned after 60 minutes due to a serious injury to a Broadhurst player, who required an ambulance.

Broadhurst were leading 2-4 at the time.

(Image courtesy of Jonathan White)

