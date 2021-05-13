READER’S LETTER: Gritting u-turn “victory for common sense”

Dear Editor

I have fought long and hard for residents from our Ward and for those who use Colleys Lane to access either the A534 Crewe/Nantwich Road or the A530 Middlewich Road, by repeatedly asking for Cheshire East’s Labour/Independent Administration to reconsider their decision to cut it from the Winter Gritting Routes.

My pleas have fallen on deaf ears for almost two years but I never gave up the fight or missed the opportunity to continue to raise the issue.

It would seem that there has been a complete U-turn by Labour Leader Sam Corcoran’s Team.

Hidden deep in a communication received today from Labour’s Cllr Laura Crane, the former Portfolio Holder with responsibility for Highways, the Winter Gritting Route map clearly shows Colleys Lane remaining on it.

I am truly delighted by this change of heart and I know that Wistaston Ward residents and our local Parish Councils will be too.

I would like to thank everyone who fed in their comments about Colleys Lane need for gritting to be continued into the consultation that was requested by my Scrutiny colleagues and myself following our advice to the Labour/Independent Administration that they needed to review their decision.

This is a victory for common sense.

https://preview-chesheast.cloud.contensis.com/highways_and_roads/road-maintenance/road-repair-and-improvement-programme-2021-2022/road-repair-and-improvement-programme-2021-2022.aspx

Yours

Margaret Simon

Cheshire East Councillor for Wistaston Ward