Nantwich mum wins backing for national Be Kind Awards

A Nantwich mum who has set up an awards scheme to celebrate the kindness of schoolchildren, has earned the backing of a major employer.
Sarah Gregory launched the Be Kind Awards to recognise acts of kindness carried out by children across the nation.
And the heart-warming initiative struck a chord with family milling firm Mornflake, which promptly agreed to sponsor the awards.
Sarah, head of year 9 at Sandbach High School, said: “I knew there had been so many acts of kindness carried out by our pupils and I knew there was a lot more hope and kindness being shown by children across the country that wasn’t mentioned in the media.
“I wanted to promote and celebrate this to make the pupils feel uplifted and proud of themselves and give them something positive to focus on.”
When the mother-of-two was unable to find a national award scheme, she set up one herself.
She added: “The awards will recognise young people not just for their academic achievements in school, but also for the way they treat others and show acts of kindness.
“Mornflake are our first sponsor. We emailed them and they very quickly replied with a very supportive and heartfelt response saying they would love to sponsor us.
“This was so exciting, as Mornflake are a local company who have shown, through previous sponsorships, they care about the community.
“We can’t be more thankful to them for helping to make our dream a reality.”
Mornflake, founded in 1675 and based on Gresty Road in Crewe, has a long tradition of supporting community projects.
The food producer helped feed the nation in the Second World War and stepped up to the mark at the start of the pandemic to send rescue pallets of porridge to NHS frontline staff, food banks and vulnerable people.
Managing director John Lea said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Be Kind Awards.
“This has been a hard year for so many and if the pandemic has taught us anything, it is to be kind to one another.
“We were impressed by this excellent initiative to spread goodwill and kindness from a young age.”
The company also supports activities to boost mental health, such as donating porridge pots to children participating in health and wellbeing classes in Nantwich.
They are also a long-time sponsor of Crewe Alexandra FC, Crewe Alex Soccer School, the UK Triathlon, Nantwich Show, Nantwich Food Festival and Cheshire Show.
Nominations for the Be Kind Awards will run from June to December with a ceremony planned for March next year.
There are categories for School of Kindness, Star Pupil, Community Stars, Community Hero and Kindness at Home.
For more information on the awards and how to support them visit bekindawards.co.uk
