Police hunt attacker who targeted cyclist in Crewe

Detectives are hunting an attacker who seriously assaulted a cyclist and stole his bike.

The robbery happened in Crewe when the victim, a man in his 20s who lives in the town, was cycling near the junction of Ruskin Road and Gainsborough Road.

He stopped pedalling when an unknown man on foot spoke to him at around 2am yesterday (May 13).

The man then punched the victim in the face and knocked him off his bike.

The offender picked up the bike and rode off on it in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained a serious facial injury as a result of the incident.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The offender is described as around 5ft 10in with a slim/average build. He was wearing all black clothing and had a black face mask on.

The bicycle he stole is a black Trek mountain bike with blue hand grips and suspension forks.

Detective Sergeant Vicki Shelton, of Crewe Local Policing Unit, said: “The victim is currently in hospital receiving treatment for a serious facial injury he sustained as a result of this incident.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and I would like to reassure him and all other members of the Crewe community that we are doing everything we can to establish who committed the serious assault and robbery, make him face the consequences of his actions and have the stolen mountain bike returned to its rightful owner.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who was in the area and saw anything that may help our investigation to contact us at Crewe Police Station.

“The same goes for anyone who thinks they may know who the offender is, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of him.

“We also want to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen the stolen mountain bike since the robbery took place, or have information regarding its whereabouts.”

Anyone with information or footage that may aid the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 986720, give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.