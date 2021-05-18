Olympian Dan Purvis to appear at Bunbury Village Day in June

Olympic gymnast Dan Purvis will be leaping into action in Bunbury next month at their Olympic themed Bunbury Village Day!

Organisers say the event will go ahead on Saturday 26 June – subject to the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown remaining on course.

And guest of honour will be Olympian Dan Purvis, who was ranked Men’s Artistic Gymnast World number 1 in both 2011 and 2014.

At the London 2012 Olympic Games, Dan was the only member of the team to compete in all six rotations in the Olympic final.

His near faultless floor routine which, combined with other scores, contributed towards the British Gymnastic team winning their first Olympic team medal in 100 years.

As ever food and drink will be available at the event and Henry, Pat and the team at The Nags Head supporting the BVD Bar.

There will be a BBQ and Bunbury Women’s Institute will be running a take-away café with hot drinks and sweet treats.

There will also be Maximilliano’s Wood Fired Pizza run by Max and Amanda Harris from their converted vintage horsebox.

Stalls will include Cherry’s Homemade Stitches, Cheshire Cheese and Wine, Clever Mutts, Bunbury Co-op, The Dysart, Susan Baker Gifts, Wild Bramble Blooms/Living, The Yew Tree, Sarah Hughes Will Consult You and Lizella Clothing.

Local groups involved include Bunbury Gardening Club, Sadlers Wells Wood and Bunbury Mill.

The traditional parade will begin at Bunbury Aldersey School, led by the City of Chester Brass Band.

Talented artist Russell Kirk will be working with year six pupils from Bunbury School to create their parade display.

Rose Queen and attendants have been announced, with this year’s Rose Queen being Scarlett Ellis, and attendants are Eva Connelly, Ella Connelly, Anya Yates, Elise Tomlinson, Martha Bennett and Tom Ford.

The Easy Peelers and local band The Lost Boys will also now be appearing on our music stage.

Entry for adults is £2.50 and free for under 16s.

No dogs are allowed on the Jubilee Playing Fields (except Guide Dogs).