Nantwich Town to face Chester in pre-season friendly

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport May 20, 2021
Chester - Optimum Pay Stadium - Nantwich Town Football Club (1) (1)

Nantwich Town will host National League North side Chester FC in a pre-season friendly on Saturday August 7 at the Optimum Pay Stadium, writes Jack Beresford.

Chester are currently managed by former Salford City joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson who joined in 2018.

Unfortunately Chester’s 2020/21 season fell victim to the pandemic as it was curtailed after just 17 games.

At the time The Seals found themselves in third place with an eye on automatic promotion.

The last time the two sides met was in February 2019 in the Cheshire Senior Cup Quarter Final.

The Dabbers ran out 1-0 winners on the night thanks to Danny Glover’s second half goal.

Nantwich went on to beat Cammell Laird in the final to win the title of best team in Cheshire for the second time in as many seasons.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the players, officials and supporters of Chester to The Optimum Pay Stadium,” said a club spokesman.

“It will be one of the last non-competitive games before our Northern Premier League season starts on August 14, so it should be a cracking game!”

Ticket information for the fixture will be announced closer to the date of the fixture.

(Image by Jonathan White)

